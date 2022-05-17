Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 3rd Day in Row

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 77 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, May 17.



Of those, 46 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 31 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 746 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 777 new cases reported, 119 fewer than the 896 reported yesterday, Monday, May 16.

One death was also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 576, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.



Of the 31 new local cases reported today, all 31 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 746 new asymptomatic cases, 746 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the third day in a row.

The numbers come as Shanghai begins easing restrictions and targets getting back to 'normal life' from June 1.

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]