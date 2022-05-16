Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 1,113 locally transmitted cases of the virus, as reported at the 336th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

Between 3pm, May 15 and 3pm, May 16, Beijing recorded 39 new locally transmitted cases with 12 in Fangshan district, 10 in Fengtai, nine in Chaoyang, five in Haidian, two in Xicheng and one in Mentougou.

On May 16 (day of publication), 17 and 18, there will be twelve Beijing districts undergoing three new rounds of mass testing including Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing and the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area (BDA).

Those who work in Chaoyang, Fangshan, Shunyi and Fengtai districts should, in so far as possible, work from home.

