  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 16, 2022

0 0

Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 1,113 locally transmitted cases of the virus, as reported at the 336th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

Between 3pm, May 15 and 3pm, May 16, Beijing recorded 39 new locally transmitted cases with 12 in Fangshan district, 10 in Fengtai, nine in Chaoyang, five in Haidian, two in Xicheng and one in Mentougou.

On May 16 (day of publication), 17 and 18, there will be twelve Beijing districts undergoing three new rounds of mass testing including Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing and the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area (BDA).

Those who work in Chaoyang, Fangshan, Shunyi and Fengtai districts should, in so far as possible, work from home

[Cover image via Weibo/@财新网]

Beijing Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing has recorded 979 total cases of COVID-19 in the latest outbreak.

Beijing COVID-19 Numbers Surpass 2020 Outbreak

Beijing COVID-19 Numbers Surpass 2020 Outbreak

The latest numbers were announced at the city's daily COVID-19 Press Conference.

Public Toilets and Other Beijing COVID News

Public Toilets and Other Beijing COVID News

COVID restrictions are in place at some Beijing public toilets.

You Need a COVID Test to Visit These Beijing Tourist Spots

New rules have been introduced by a number of tourist spots in the capital ahead of the May Day holiday.

Beijing Daily COVID-19 Cases at Highest For Second Day Running

New daily cases in Beijing hit 56, as announced at the 318th press conference.

Beijing Reports Record High COVID-19 Cases in Current Outbreak

A total of 46 locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the capital on April 27.

New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

Keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 news from the capital.

Leaving Beijing for May Day? Take Note of These COVID Rules

If you plan on traveling outside of Beijing, make sure you're aware of the rules for returning to the capital.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Deadly Sichuan Earthquake of 2008

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Shanghai's Empty Streets at Dusk

Comedian Joe Wong: ‘I Was Never the Funny One’

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: May 2022

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing Surpasses 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

Soccer News – China Will NOT Host AFC Asian Cup 2023

Shanghai Begins Opening Up, Sets 'Normal Life' Target of June 1

Shanghai Begins Opening Up, Sets 'Normal Life' Target of June 1

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives