Shanghai Begins Opening Up, Sets 'Normal Life' Target of June 1

Shanghai has set a target of getting back to normal life from June 1, Deputy Mayor Zong Ming announced at a press conference today, Monday, May 16.

While Shanghai this morning reported zero COVID-19 cases outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row, Zong said the goal until May 21 will be to prevent a rebound in infections, hence the caution in easing restrictions.

Yesterday, Shanghai announced that businesses will gradually begin opening as the COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control.



From today, the following businesses will be able to reopen in phases, with a limited number of patrons:

Shopping malls

Department stores

Supermarkets

Convenience stores



Pharmacies

Restaurants

Barber shops & hair salons

Farmers' markets

That declaration was made by Deputy Mayor Chen Tong at a press conference yesterday, Sunday, May 15.

"More commercial outlets will be opened," said Chen. "And the public will enjoy more and better commercial services as the pandemic situation continues to improve."

For now, restaurants can only offer online and offline takeaways. We reached out to a couple of eateries, who told us that there was currently no timeline laid out for the resumption of in-venue dining.

But hey, things are moving in the right direction, and we'll keep you posted on developments, with the city also planning to slowly increase domestic flights and rail services.

The easing of restrictions come as Shanghai this morning reported zero COVID-19 cases outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row, as well as recording fewer than 1,000 total cases for the first time since March.

READ MORE: Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in Row

[Cover image via Wiki]