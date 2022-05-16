  1. home
  2. Articles

Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in Row

By Ned Kelly, May 16, 2022

0 0

Shanghai has reported zero COVID-19 cases outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row, as well as recording less that 1,000 total cases for the first time since March 24.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 69 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Monday, May 16.

Of those, 42 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 27 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 869 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 896 new cases reported, 362 fewer than the 1,258 reported yesterday, Sunday, May 15, and the lowest number since 896 cases were reported back on March 22.

Four deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 575, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 27 new local cases reported today, all 27 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 896 new asymptomatic cases, 896 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row.

Good news!

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Family Lockdown Videos Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Art, dancing, music and more!

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing has recorded 979 total cases of COVID-19 in the latest outbreak.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing COVID-19 Numbers Surpass 2020 Outbreak

The latest numbers were announced at the city's daily COVID-19 Press Conference.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Deadly Sichuan Earthquake of 2008

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Food, Booze, Pet Supplies – This Platform Has It All!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in Row

Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in Row

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives