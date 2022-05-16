Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in Row

Shanghai has reported zero COVID-19 cases outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row, as well as recording less that 1,000 total cases for the first time since March 24.

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 69 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Monday, May 16.

Of those, 42 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 27 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 869 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 896 new cases reported, 362 fewer than the 1,258 reported yesterday, Sunday, May 15, and the lowest number since 896 cases were reported back on March 22.

Four deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 575, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.



Of the 27 new local cases reported today, all 27 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 896 new asymptomatic cases, 896 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of central quarantine for the second day in a row.

Good news!

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



