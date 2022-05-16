  1. home
  2. Articles

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

By That's, May 16, 2022

0 0

SCA Chess Academy

_20220502165049.jpg

During these difficult times, learning and playing chess can be an effective stress reliever, as well as a channel to sharpen thinking skills in a safe and fun environment!

Chess is a unique combination of art, science and sport, challenging the brain to practice logic, acquire pattern recognition, make pictorial and analytical judgments, improve reading skills and test memory. 

SCA Chess Academy's online chess activities are as effective as in-person programs. They use modern technology and tools such as clear audio and high-resolution webcams, giving the child the best experience to think, visualize and make the best moves in a safe and healthy environment.

SCA provides children with a platform to experience chess activities in the English language at a high level with the guidance of experienced International Chess Masters.

Small group activities are capped at eight students maximum, and SCA’s signature curriculum is tailored made for nine levels of advancement, starting with an introductory level B1 for kids without any prior chess experience, all the way up to advanced levels for seasoned players.

Individual and team online competitions foster camaraderie and sportsmanship. Friendly banter is aplenty and kids say good luck and good game! They gain new friends.

READ MORE: Learn Chess Online & Enter School Tournaments!

Ages: 6-16
Times: Activities available 7 days a week
Price: Free trial activities for new students

Scan the QR to register for a free trial...

_20220506142809.jpg

_20220502165030.jpg

BodyLab Dance Center

_20220509091822.jpg

BodyLab Dance Center is an international lab with three locations in Shanghai. You can join their online classes led by professional and qualified coaches. They welcome all levels, different ages and students from Shanghai and different cities to join them. And, over the lockdown, they are also offering a special deal to the community of RMB50 for the first trial class. Feel the rhythm with BodyLab! 

BodyLab offer classes in any style, at every level:

  • Rhythmic Gymnastics

  • Ballet

  • Hip-Hop & Jazz

  • Kids Contemporary

  • Dance Choreography 

  • Stretching & Fitness 

BodyLab provides exceptional dance training in a welcoming, supportive atmosphere – promoting a strong work ethic, teamwork and FUN!

Ages: 4.5-16
Times: Mon-Sun, 10am-9pm

_20220509091751.jpg

Price: RMB50 for the first trial class

Scan the QR to sign up...

_20220421110621.jpg

Little Adventurers

Untitled-design-11.jpg

Little Adventurers provide interactive and engaging online classes for children aged 4 to 10. Classes are all geography and travel including country and continent studies. They keep all our classes small to encourage interaction and discussion.

Ages: 3-9
Times: Classes available 24 hours with 15-20+ different classes at different times each day!
Price: RMB58 / class; RMB196-327 / 3-5 day camp

Scan the QR to sign up now...

_20220425125932.jpg

LearningLeaders

The Language of Leadership Club is a daily live after-school educational program where students can log on, contribute, win, laugh and learn to lead. Each day has its own activities to keep it fresh & entertaining – no mindless lecturing of material. Students will have access to 30-minute masterclasses from expert coaches, fun quiz games, live speech breakdown & analysis and much more.

Ages: 10-18
Times: Mon-Fri, 5pm

_20220412131314.jpg

Price: Free

Scan the QR below and use coupon code ‘THATS’ to get FREE ACCESS until May 31...

frame-31-.png

Queen of Arts Studio

_20220424165216.jpg

Queen of Arts Studio is a creative space for children to enter the world of imagination and design. With live sessions and exciting video tutorials led by experienced visual arts educator, your child will have a welcome respite from the city lockdown, and feel engaged and inspired by these exciting sessions. There are no limits to the imagination, even within a confined space.

Ages: 4-6 and 7+
Times: Weekend and weekday sessions available
Price: Trial class RMB99

Scan the QR to sign up now...

_20220424165210.jpg

Capoeira

_20220418123155.jpg

Capoeira is a multilateral art form combining elements of martial arts, dance, acrobatics and music. Build up strength and endurance, develop flexibility and coordination. Increase social skills and leadership; strengthen confidence and self-esteem... and much more!

Ages: 4-14
Times: Wed, 5pm; Sun, 4pm
Price: Free trial class; RMB50 per class/per family thereafter (siblings can train together)

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

 _20220417124956.jpg

Stars Kung Fu

_20220418140427.jpg

The SKF Kung Fu program teaches basic kung fu skills through the theory of eight elements:

  • Crane-White Belt

  • Monkey-Blue Belt

  • Mantis-Green Belt

  • Tiger-Yellow Belt

  • Viper-Red Belt

  • Star-Black & White Belt 

  • Moon-Black & Red Belt

  • Sun-Black Belt

From white to black, punching, kicking and forms increase in difficulty. Through fun exercises, students develop and improve coordination, speed, strength and balance, and learn the proper techniques for punches, kicks, jumps, rolls and more.

Ages: 3-12
Times: Mon, Wed & Fri, 4pm; Sun, 10am
Price: Free

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

_20220417130557.jpg

Shanghai City Ballet

_20220418135254.jpg

Ballet, PreDance, Jazz, HipHop, Contemporary and PBT classes.

Ages: 3-13+
Times: See flyer below
Price: Trial class RMB50 

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

_20220418134948.jpg

Craft’d Craft & Doodle Along

_20220502183008.jpg

Keep your kids engaged and entertained with live craft and draw along workshops. In the live classes, kids are shown how to create something step by step at the same time as being encouraged to put their own creative twist on every project!

Ages: 7+
Times: Weekends, 3-3.45pm
Price: From RMB50 

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

_20220502175251.jpg


The Storybook: Andie's Club

Small, bite-sized meetups three times a week in which Andie from Storybook tells stories, sing songs, do some crafts and play games.

Ages: 2-6
Times: Mon, Wed & Fri, 3.30pm
Price: RMB100 for 3 classes

Scan the QR on the flyer to sign up now...

_20220425133731.jpg

Got a kids' activity you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Little Adventurers]


Shanghai Lockdown Online Learning

more news

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Dreamlike Footage Captures Shanghai Frozen in Time

WATCH: Dreamlike Footage Captures Shanghai Frozen in Time

Tim Chambers' drone footage of current Shanghai streets.

WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Shanghai's Empty Streets at Dusk

Tim Chambers' drone footage of current Shanghai streets.

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 Shanghai Gyms Offering Online Workouts Over the Lockdown

Shanghai still getting its sweat on!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Deadly Sichuan Earthquake of 2008

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Food, Booze, Pet Supplies – This Platform Has It All!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in Row

Zero COVID Cases Reported Outside Quarantine for 2nd Day in Row

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives