  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, May 14, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 194 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Saturday, May 14.

Of those, 140 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 54 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 1,487 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 1,541 new cases reported, 388 fewer than the 1,929 reported yesterday, Friday, May 13.

One death was also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 568, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 54 new local cases reported today, all 54 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 1,487 new asymptomatic cases, 1,486 tested positive during central quarantine, while 1 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 1 cases reported outside of central quarantine, 3 fewer than the 4 reported yesterday.

The 1 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-16-.png

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 0 COVID-19 Cases Outside of Central Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 3,717 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 3,840 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 4,039 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 4,088 COVID-19 Cases, 23 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Deadly Sichuan Earthquake of 2008

6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

Phone Booth Quarantine Emblematic of Migrant Workers’ Conditions

10 Online Activities for Kids in Lockdown This Week

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 1,541 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Not in Quarantine

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

Beijing Close to 1,000 Total Cases in Current COVID Outbreak

What Was All That Panic Buying About in Beijing Yesterday?

What Was All That Panic Buying About in Beijing Yesterday?

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

China Restricts Citizens from ‘Non-Essential’ Foreign Travel

The Sukhothai Shanghai Earns Forbes Travel Guide 2022 Star Awards Accolade

The Sukhothai Shanghai Earns Forbes Travel Guide 2022 Star Awards Accolade

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives