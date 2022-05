Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 979 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, as reported at the 333rd Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

Between 3pm, May 12 and 3pm, May 13, Beijing recorded 51 new locally transmitted cases with 24 in Haidian district, nine in Chaoyang, nine in Fangshan, four in Fengtai, four in Xicheng and one in Daxing.

