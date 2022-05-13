The Sukhothai Shanghai Earns Forbes Travel Guide 2022 Star Awards Accolade

Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas, recently announced its 2022 Star Awards. The Sukhothai Shanghai is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list among 1,282 hotels worldwide, as a four-star hotel with the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ recognition.



The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have excellent service and appropriate health and safety procedures in place that minimise the risk and impact of COVID-19 and potential future public health events.

Each year, Forbes Travel Guide sends its professional, anonymous reviewers to visit hotels around the world as regular guests and rate them against as many as 900 rigorous and objective criteria. These standards include hotel design, staff uniforms, catering options, service systems, sleep experience, etc., aiming to provide travelers with more professional and objective reference opinions.



Located in the shopping and tourist hotspot of West Nanjing Road and Shimen Yi Road, The Sukhothai Shanghai is a contemporary lifestyle hotel that forms an integral part of the HKRI Taikoo Hui mixed-use complex, which also includes Grade-A office towers and a premium shopping mall.

A member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, the hotel is an inspired work of design by the internationally acclaimed Neri&Hu Design and Research Office, featuring 170 well-appointed guest rooms and 31 suites ranging from 44 to 172 square metres, event spaces up to 450 square metres, five inspiring lifestyle dining venues, a state-of-the-art fitness studio complete with a 25-metre heated indoor pool, and The Retreat spa specialising in revitalising wellness programmes.

Upholding our goal to deliver experiential hospitality, The Sukhothai Shanghai strives to offer personable services and unforgettable experiences to guests visiting the bustling metropolis.



For more information about The Sukhothai Shanghai, click here or scan the QR code:

About The Sukhothai Hotels & Resorts

The Sukhothai hotel logo consists of 22 diamond droplets forming the Chedi design that was inspired by Sukhothai, the first capital of Siam.

Each drop of the diamond, polished to an identical marquise shape and seemingly finding its own position within the whole, represents the individuals of the qualified hotel associates who, guided by intuition yet precise in every detail, anticipate our guests’ needs and cater to them exceptionally.

Each property within the brand portfolio remains distinct and uniquely designed while maintaining the essential quality that is the hallmark of the brand.

About HKRI Taikoo Hui

Located at 789 Nanjing Road (West), HKRI Taikoo Hui is a 50:50 joint venture between two Hong Kong listed companies – HKR International and Swire Properties, with a total investment of RMB17 billion.

The development covers an area of about 63,000 square metres, and a gross floor area of about 322,000 square metres, including a lifestyle shopping mall, two premium Grade A office towers, three boutique hotels and serviced apartments, and more than 1,200 parking spaces.

It has direct access to Metro Line 13, with Line 2 and Line 12 at West Nanjing Road station only walking distance away. The development is also strategically located next to Yan'an Elevated Highway and N-S Elevated Highway, providing direct access to the Hongqiao Transportation Hub and Pudong International Airport.

About HKR International Limited

HKR International Limited has diversified interests in real estate development and investment, property management, luxury hotels and serviced apartments, healthcare services and other investments in Hong Kong, mainland China and across Asia.

The Company’s diverse portfolio includes Discovery Bay and CDW Building in Hong Kong, HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, and a number of premium residential and commercial properties in Thailand and Japan. HKRI has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong since 1989, under the Stock Code of 00480. Website: www.hkri.com.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. They have turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class.

SLH personally visited, vetted and verified over 520 hotels in more than 90 countries. They are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join SLH at INVITED, visit www.slh.com, contact a travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here or scan the QR code to view a full contact listing by country.