WATCH: Dreamlike Footage Captures Shanghai Frozen in Time

Shanghai, a megalopolis of some 25 million people, is currently undergoing China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drone photographer Tim Chambers has just released his fourth video of the eerily empty streets of Xujiahui, in the western Puxi part of the city.

Watch the latest footage – set to the track 'Glacier' by Chris Haugen – below...

WATCH: Haunting Drone Footage Captures Empty Shanghai Streets

WATCH: Eerie Drone Footage of Shanghai's Empty Streets

WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Shanghai's Empty Streets at Dusk

[All images and video courtesy of Tim Chambers]