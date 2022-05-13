Shanghai Reports 1,929 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 227 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Friday, May 13.

Of those, 167 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 1,869 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 1,929 new cases reported, 586 more than the 1,343 reported yesterday, Thursday, May 12.

Two deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 567, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 60 new local cases reported today, all 60 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 1,869 new asymptomatic cases, 1,865 tested positive during central quarantine, while 4 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 4 cases reported outside of central quarantine, 2 more than the 2 reported yesterday.

The 4 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:



4 in Pudong New Area

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]