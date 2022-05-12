Beijing to Stop Waimai Delivery?... No

Rumors have recently been abound in the capital that Beijing would stop all waimai and other delivery services with some supermarkets seeing a wave of panic-buying customers.

At the 332nd Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, it was stated that waimai and other delivery services would in fact continue. Beijing residents were also urged not to panic buy.

However, that’s not to say that restrictions are going to be eased any time soon. In fact, in some cases, they’ve been tightened.

Starting from today (May 12), all taxis and ride-hailing services will not be allowed to take passengers through certain areas of Beijing. The measure is a response to the capital’s latest COVID-19 outbreak.

As reported by 爱卡汽车, passengers will not be able to hail a car from, travel to or pass through the following areas:

Chaoyang district anywhere south of Chaoyang Lu (not including Chaoyang Lu)

Fangshan district

Shunyi district (you can still pass through Shunyi district to reach Capital International Airport)



Since April 22, Beijing has recorded 928 locally transmitted cases of the virus. Between 3pm, May 11 and 3pm, May 12, Beijing recorded 36 new locally transmitted cases with 14 in Chaoyang district, five in Fangshan, nine in Haidian, two in Shunyi, three in Xicheng and three in Tongzhou.



Starting from tomorrow (May 13), 12 districts will begin three more days of mass testing including Dongcheng, Xicheng, Chaoyang, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing and the Beijing Economic and Development Area (BDA).

Those who live and work in Chaoyang district should, in so far as possible, work from home.

[Cover image via Weibo/@忠慧律师]

