Shanghai Reports 1,343 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 144 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Thursday, May 12.

Of those, 106 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 38 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 1,305 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 1,343 new cases reported, 54 more than the 1,289 reported yesterday, Wednesday, May 11.

Five deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 565, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 38 new local cases reported today, all 38 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 1,305 new asymptomatic cases, 1,303 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 2 cases reported outside of central quarantine, both asymptomatic.

The 2 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:



1 in Fengxian District

1 in Xuhui District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Yangpu District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:



The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]