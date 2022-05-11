  1. home
  2. Articles

Comedian Joe Wong: ‘I Was Was Never the Funny One’

By Lars James Hamer, May 11, 2022

0 0

Joe Wong is one of China’s, and the world’s, most famous comedians. He has appeared on television shows such as The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and more. 

In 2010, he even performed at the White House and roasted then-Vice-President Joe Biden. “I actually read your autobiography,” Wong said to Biden. “Today, I see you. I think the book is much better.”

In July last year, That’s caught up with Wong ahead of his show at the Glass Theatre in Tianjin. We touched upon his first entry into comedy, his most renowned performances (including that special night in the White House) and China’s expanding stand-up comedy scene. 

READ MORE: Comedian Joe Wong Talks China's Growing Stand-up Comedy Scene

This Saturday, May 14, Wong will be performing an English show at Fenghua Grand Theatre in Shenzhen. We sat down with him again, this time to discuss the show, how he almost missed his first appearance on The Late Show and the childhood influences that led him to become the comedic genius he is today. 

WechatIMG27.jpeg

Wong's new show 'Mid Life'. Scan the QR code for tickets. 

Being a top comedian, you must have always been the funny kid growing up, right?
Actually, I wasn’t the funny kid; I think my brother was the funny one. He would always say some really funny stuff, like when my dad used to ask us, ‘Hey, what do you want to be when you grow up?’ He would say something like: ‘I just want to be a little bride.’

When I went to school, I always felt that I was the second most funniest in any group. You know, there's always some guy who's just hilarious; he’d jump out the classroom window, let the air out of teachers' tires, you know, that kind of thing. They were always my heroes in high school and middle school.

Even when talking to people, I didn’t think I was the funniest among my friends, and I felt this way in college as well.

But recently, someone wanted to make a documentary about me. So, I took out my high school yearbook and most of the comments people made were about me being really funny and witty. So maybe there's something that I don't quite remember.

So, you never did comedy in China before moving to America? 
Oh no, absolutely not. Comedians in China at that time had been performing something similar to cross talk, but they had been training since the ages of five or six.

What was I performing? Just some silly sketches to my classmates. 

What were the sketches?
They were really silly. One of them was about a barber who had to operate on a customer. The man getting a haircut said he had stomach pains, so the hairdresser spat on his belly and did the operation. 

I performed it at something similar to a school talent show. You know, most people sing and dance, but I can’t do ballet, so I did a sketch!

My classmates and teachers really enjoyed it, but I never thought that I could be a comedian. I didn’t even know that you could practice being funny and make yourself funnier; I thought you were just born with it.

joe-wong-at-our-latest.jpeg
Joe performing at a comedy club in Beijing

Your ‘big break’ came when your first appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, how did that come around?
I started to do stand-up back in 2002 in Boston, and the next year, I attended the Boston Comedy Festival. Eddie, The Late Show talent coordinator, came to Boston and saw me perform. A couple of years later he hosted auditions for the show in the city. 

That was in 2005, and Eddie told me that I showed some promise and he needs some more jokes from me. So, I kept sending him DVDs of my performances and he looked at them and told me, ‘I like this but I need more.’

As a Chinese person, I just thought that was a polite way of him saying no, so I didn't contact him again for three years.

And then in 2008, Eddie came to Boston and said he wanted to see how I was developing. I auditioned for him again and he said, ‘Okay, I think you're pretty much ready for the Letterman Show.’ 

But even after that, I wasn't sure if I was going to get on because there were so many comedians who were told that they going to be on the show but they never got a date. 

Not long after, Conan's show wanted me to do an audition as well. So, I told the Letterman guys, ‘Hey, I'm auditioning for Conan now.’

They quickly said I should do my television debut for them and they gave me a date.

What have you got in store for the May 14 show?
This year my topic is slightly lighter. Last year I spoke a lot about the Asian hate problem in America. The theme this year is about being more experienced in life and having new perspectives since I’ve turned 50. 

I will talk more about midlife stuff, like family, having a child, handling a mid-life crisis and trying to keep healthy, that kind of thing.

I love performing English shows in China because the audience is a big mix of people and on any given night, you can see people from all over the world, like South Africa, Europe and the Middle East. 

I remember one show, an Iranian guy was sitting next to an American and they were laughing together. I was like, ‘Wow, this is something that you don’t even see in the US.’

Get tickets for Wong’s show, 'Mid Life' by scanning the QR code below:

WechatIMG38.jpeg

[Images courtesy of Joe Wang]

joe wong comedy Stand-up comedy Stand Up

more news

Free Online Comedy Every Saturday Night

Free Online Comedy Every Saturday Night

Looking to get much needed laughs during the lockdown period?

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

This Day in History: Pearl S. Buck's 'The Good Earth' Published

Hailed in the West as the most important book about China since ‘The Travels of Marco Polo’.

16 Events in Haikou: Joe Wong, Moon Festivals, Bike Tours & More

16 Events in Haikou: Joe Wong, Moon Festivals, Bike Tours & More

With Mid-Autumn Festival coming up, there are a lot of events happening in Haikou this week.

Justin Bieber and Others Celebs Cut from 'Friends' Reunion in China

The one where they get back together.

Free Beer at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Get a free draft beer on Chimac in Haikou when you purchase tickets early online.

WIN! 4 Tickets to Laugh at the Big Big Beach Comedy Tour

Simeon Goodson, Eric Allen, Ben Mitchell and Lewis Baker are bringing laughs to Sanya and Haikou on June 4 and 5.

Lilian Shen on 12 Years of Zmack Improv Comedy Laughs

No two shows are ever alike!

Why Stand-up Paddleboarding Hasn't Made Waves In China

Mike Slim shares with That's why paddleboarding has yet to take off in the Middle Kingdom.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Netizens Attack Eileen Gu for ‘Acting Like a Foreigner’

Beijing To Change Quarantine Policy for Overseas Arrivals

Learn Chess Online & Enter School Tournaments!

6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

WATCH: Meet Couple That Wed in Car Park Over Shanghai Lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Hits 892 Total Cases

Beijing Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Hits 892 Total Cases

Comedian Joe Wong: ‘I Was Was Never the Funny One’

Comedian Joe Wong: ‘I Was Was Never the Funny One’

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

WATCH: Is This the Funniest Video of the Shanghai Lockdown?

WATCH: Is This the Funniest Video of the Shanghai Lockdown?

Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives