WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

Heavy rain has hit parts of southern China’s Guangdong province, with rainfall expected to continue until around May 13.

The adverse weather has also affected parts of Guangxi, Hainan, Hunan, Jiangxi and Fujian provinces, all of which border Guangdong.

June usually sees the largest average daily rainfall in the aforementioned provinces. However, May also tends to be one of the rainiest months of the year, according to Worlddata.info.

Guangdong province has so far been the worst hit area. According to China News Net (中国新闻网), there were 53 heavy rain warnings issued, as of 9.20am on May 11.

According to measurement of rainfall on May 11 between midnight and 6am, some of the worst hit areas include the following:

Heshan Zhen, Yangdong district, Yangjiang (255.6 millimeters)

Jida Jiedao, Xiangzhou district, Zhuhai (196.2 millimeters)

Dapo Zhen, Gaozhou, Maoming (173.8 millimeters)

Nan’ao Jiedao, Longgang district, Shenzhen (167.8 millimeters)

Jinji Zhen, Kaiping city, Jiangmen, (126.1 millimeters)

One video shot in Qingyuan city, approximately 90 kilometers north from the center of Guangzhou, shows a farmer transporting school children via tractor through a heavily flooded area.

Watch the video below:





On Weibo, the hashtag #广州天气回应暴雨为何没下# (Guangzhou Weather explains why Guangzhou's heavy rain hasn't started yet) has received a little over 80 million reads; this came in response to the fact that rain in Guangzhou has so far not been as heavy as forecast.

Guangzhou Weather responded by saying that predicting the precise location of rainfall was an “age-old difficulty of weather forecasting.”

China Weather also published a short article which explained that precautions had to be made in advance which would account for the worst case scenario.

One netizen joked that the heavy rain would be allowed to enter Guangzhou after doing a nucleic acid test and getting a green code.

In Guangzhou, schools have been shut due to the adverse weather.

READ MORE: Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

Meanwhile, in neighboring Foshan city, primary schools, middle schools and kindergartens, as well as some public transport routes have been temporarily closed.

Southern China is no stranger to adverse weather conditions; typhoons are an annual occurrence.

One of China’s worst floods in recent times occurred in and around Zhengzhou, provincial capital of central Henan province, in July, 2021.

READ MORE: WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China's Zhengzhou

In a period of around four days, the city recorded 617 millimeters of rainfall; the annual average rainfall is 641 millimeters.

Officials were later found to have covered up the true number of deaths during the floods. It was later confirmed that 398 people were killed.

READ MORE: Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

[Cover image via Weibo/@N视频]

