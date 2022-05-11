  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 11, 2022

0 0

Heavy rain has hit parts of southern China’s Guangdong province, with rainfall expected to continue until around May 13. 

The adverse weather has also affected parts of Guangxi, Hainan, Hunan, Jiangxi and Fujian provinces, all of which border Guangdong. 

June usually sees the largest average daily rainfall in the aforementioned provinces. However, May also tends to be one of the rainiest months of the year, according to Worlddata.info

Guangdong province has so far been the worst hit area. According to China News Net (中国新闻网), there were 53 heavy rain warnings issued, as of 9.20am on May 11. 

According to measurement of rainfall on May 11 between midnight and 6am, some of the worst hit areas include the following: 

  • Heshan Zhen, Yangdong district, Yangjiang (255.6 millimeters) 

  • Jida Jiedao, Xiangzhou district, Zhuhai (196.2 millimeters)

  • Dapo Zhen, Gaozhou, Maoming (173.8 millimeters)

  • Nan’ao Jiedao, Longgang district, Shenzhen (167.8 millimeters)

  • Jinji Zhen, Kaiping city, Jiangmen, (126.1 millimeters)

One video shot in Qingyuan city, approximately 90 kilometers north from the center of Guangzhou, shows a farmer transporting school children via tractor through a heavily flooded area. 

Watch the video below:


On Weibo, the hashtag #广州天气回应暴雨为何没下# (Guangzhou Weather explains why Guangzhou's heavy rain hasn't started yet) has received a little over 80 million reads; this came in response to the fact that rain in Guangzhou has so far not been as heavy as forecast. 

Guangzhou Weather responded by saying that predicting the precise location of rainfall was an “age-old difficulty of weather forecasting.” 

China Weather also published a short article which explained that precautions had to be made in advance which would account for the worst case scenario. 

One netizen joked that the heavy rain would be allowed to enter Guangzhou after doing a nucleic acid test and getting a green code. 

In Guangzhou, schools have been shut due to the adverse weather. 

READ MORE: Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

Meanwhile, in neighboring Foshan city, primary schools, middle schools and kindergartens, as well as some public transport routes have been temporarily closed. 

Southern China is no stranger to adverse weather conditions; typhoons are an annual occurrence.

One of China’s worst floods in recent times occurred in and around Zhengzhou, provincial capital of central Henan province, in July, 2021. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Terrifying Scenes as Floods Hit Central China's Zhengzhou

In a period of around four days, the city recorded 617 millimeters of rainfall; the annual average rainfall is 641 millimeters. 

Officials were later found to have covered up the true number of deaths during the floods. It was later confirmed that 398 people were killed. 

READ MORE: Officials Hid Deaths During Zhengzhou's Floods

[Cover image via Weibo/@N视频]

rain Guangdong Extreme Weather

more news

Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

A forecast of heavy rain in Guangzhou over the next few days, despite the downpours being relatively mild, has forced the local government to suspend classes in schools and training centers.

WATCH: Guangdong’s Awe-Inspiring One-Legged Footballer

WATCH: Guangdong’s Awe-Inspiring One-Legged Footballer

This one-legged footballer is better than we will ever be!

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

Guangdong COVID-19 Update and What To Do if You Get a Yellow Code

The number of cases reported in Guangzhou is down from the previous day. There are also important updates for Shenzhen and Zhuhai.

WATCH: A 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Huizhou, Guangdong

Footage of an earthquake hitting the coastal city of Huizhou emerged in the early hours of the morning.

Guangdong TV Slammed for Objectifying 14-Year-Old Olympian

The TV station's sports network asked “Who’s more popular among men, Eileen Gu or Quan Hong Chan?"

See Where Heavy Rain is Expected in China Over Mid-Autumn Break

Be sure to check the weather if you plan on traveling during the mid-autumn festival.

Rare Chinese White Dolphins Spotted in Guangdong

A pod of white dolphins was seen frolicking in the coastal waters of Guangdong province.

Guangdong Residents Advised Not to Leave Province

Cases have been on the rise due to the Delta variant.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Netizens Attack Eileen Gu for ‘Acting Like a Foreigner’

Beijing To Change Quarantine Policy for Overseas Arrivals

Learn Chess Online & Enter School Tournaments!

6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

WATCH: Meet Couple That Wed in Car Park Over Shanghai Lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Hits 892 Total Cases

Beijing Latest COVID-19 Outbreak Hits 892 Total Cases

Comedian Joe Wong: ‘I Was Was Never the Funny One’

Comedian Joe Wong: ‘I Was Was Never the Funny One’

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

WATCH: Heavy Rain Hits Guangdong

WATCH: Is This the Funniest Video of the Shanghai Lockdown?

WATCH: Is This the Funniest Video of the Shanghai Lockdown?

Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

Guangzhou Schools Close Due to Forecasted Rain

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives