F&B Packages to Kickstart Your Business Post Lockdown

By That's Shanghai, May 11, 2022

With the lockdown coming to an end, we are offering exclusive packages to help Shanghai F&B companies kickstart their business.

Reach tens of thousands of followers with articles published on our website and WeChat, and shared across all our social media platforms, targeting a specific Shanghai F&B loving audience.

Voucher Sales

Sell special rate vouchers to your restaurant or venue, to be redeemable for the first few months after you reopen:

  • Securing a well-needed cash injection

  • Guaranteeing a flow of customers to get you back on your feet

  • Reaching new customers

  • Getting your name back out there in the community

Listicles

Be featured in our regular listicles promoting delivery, voucher sales, who is back open and what they are offering, etc.

Exclusive Article

Tailor-make your very own post promoting all that is best about your business, including all of the above and more.

WeChat Banner Ads

You can also advertise your venue/promotion with banner ads in Top WeChat Posts on the official That’s Shanghai account.

For enquires on any of the above, contact us by email at billyxian@thatsmags.com and by WeChat through the ID billyjunior317 or by scanning the QR code below:


Billy-QR.jpg

