By That's, May 10, 2022

Hello hoteliers of Hainan!

With the summer season just around the corner, and the lifting of lockdowns in China's biggest cities, we thought is was high time to let potential holidaymakers know what is going down on everybody’s favorite sunny island to the south.

If you'd like to be included in our Hainan Hotel News Roundup, which will be published on That's platforms across the country and reach tens of thousands of readers, simply send us 100 words with a headline letting people know what is going on at your hotel, along with a nice image to illustrate it.

We look forward to sharing your news!

Please send your Hainan Hotel News submissions to editor@thatsmags.com, or add our editor on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Send Us Your Suzhou Hotel News!

Want to be included in our Suzhou Hotel News Roundup?

6 More Lockdown Questions Answered by the British Consul-General

Send Us Your Suzhou Hotel News!

Send Us Your Hainan Hotel News!

Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

Food, Booze, Pet Supplies – This Platform Has It All!

