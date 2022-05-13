  1. home
WATCH: Drone Footage Captures Shanghai's Empty Streets at Dusk

By Ned Kelly, May 13, 2022

Shanghai, a megalopolis of some 25 million people, is currently undergoing China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drone photographer Tim Chambers has just released his third video of the eerily empty streets of Xujiahui, in the western Puxi part of the city.

Watch the latest footage – set to the track 'Spenta Mainyu' by Jesse Gallagher – below...

See Tim's first video by clicking this link:

WATCH: Haunting Drone Footage Captures Empty Shanghai Streets

And see his second video by clicking this link:

WATCH: Eerie Drone Footage of Shanghai's Empty Streets

[All images and video courtesy of Tim Chambers]

Shanghai Lockdown Drone Tim Chambers

