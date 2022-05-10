Shanghai Reports 2,858 COVID-19 Cases, 5 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 234 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Tuesday, May 10.

Of those, 156 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 78 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 2,780 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 2,858 new cases reported, 859 less than the 3,717 reported yesterday, Monday, May 9.

Six deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 553, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 78 new local cases reported today, all 78 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 2,780 new asymptomatic cases, 2775 tested positive during central quarantine, while 5 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 5 cases outside of central quarantine, 4 less than the 9 reported yesterday.

The 5 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:



1 in Huangpu District

1 in Jiading District

1 in Jing'an District

1 in Pudong New Area

1 in Qingpu District

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



