Food, Booze, Pet Supplies – This Platform Has It All!

By That's Shanghai, May 9, 2022

Back in 2017, two French friends in Shanghai who shared a passion for food and wine found themselves frustrated by the limited access to top quality and trusted products in the Chinese market.

So they decided to combine their 20 years of experience in the F&B industry and create a community where everyone can find top quality products with personalized service.

They called it Zikoland, and – very importantly – they decided to make it FUN!

So How Does It Work?

Zikoland brings people together in unique interactive communities in WeChat groups where they share daily flash sale offers.

Due to this innovative flash sale model, Zikoland is never beholden to supply an inferior product just because they list it – they don't list anything. Instead, they are free to select what is fresh, what is new and what is great value right now.

What will the next offer be? Find out each day.

In order to guarantee top quality products, Zikoland promote ONLY what they love. They try everything before they offer it to you (how do we apply for that job?) to make sure everyone is able to enjoy cooking, drinking and entertaining at home as much as they do.

They make sure to source and select new products from trusted producers and importers and, by shortening the process between supplier and customer, offer access to a wide range of goods at great prices.

And then they deliver it directly to your door.

Zikoland Communities

Ziko Cellar

_20220509134034.jpg

Sommelier Ziko constantly digs out new wines and spirits from all over the world to bring you diversity and make sure your wine journey is unforgettable.

Ziko Kitchen

_20220509134017.jpg

Chef Ziko’s exquisite selection of food (cheese, meat, seafood and a lot more) always comes with all the cooking tips and video recipes you need to become a real cordon bleu! Check out the bottom of this post for some of those.

Ziko Farm

_20220509175020.jpg

The green place where the Ziko Farmer shares his top-notch selection of ethical earth products.

Ziko Pet Corner

_20220509134038.jpg

Our furry friends also deserve the best: Zoe, Zikoland's pet lover and specialist, makes sure they get everything they need!

Offers are shared in the above groups, and orders then finalized privately with the Zikoland customer service team to provide you with an exclusive one-on-one service.

Zikoland delivers across the Chinese mainland, and accepts WeChat and Alipay.

And, even in these testing times, they do individual deliveries in just 48 hours... and sometimes even 24 hours!

So, What are You Waiting For?

Add Ziko on WeChat now and tell him which communities you would like to join!

_20220509171413.jpg

Want to find out more about Zikoland? Scan the QR to follow their official account:

qr.jpg

Video Recipes

As we mentioned above, Chef Ziko not only offers an exquisite selection of food, but he always provides all the cooking tips and video recipes you need to become a real cordon bleu!

Check some of their delicious fish recipes...

Grilled Tuna Skewers

Seared Tuna

Barramundi

[All images and video courtesy of Zikoland]

Shanghai Lockdown Delivery

Art, dancing, music and more!

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: Meet Couple That Wed in Car Park Over Shanghai Lockdown

"Not an ideal situation, but it did the trick."

