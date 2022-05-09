  1. home
Shanghai Reports 3,717 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, May 9, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 322 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Monday, May 9.

Of those, 230 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 92 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 3,625 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 3,717 new cases reported, 123 less than the 3,840 reported yesterday, Sunday, May 8.

Eleven deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 547, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 92 new local cases reported today, all 92 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 3,625 new asymptomatic cases, 3,616 tested positive during central quarantine, while 9 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 9 cases outside of central quarantine, 2 less than the 11 reported yesterday.

The 9 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 5 in Songjiang District

  • 2 in Pudong New Area

  • 1 in Jing'an District

  • 1 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Hongkou District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

