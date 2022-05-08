Shanghai Reports 3,840 COVID-19 Cases, 11 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 215 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Sunday, May 8.

Of those, 135 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 80 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 3,760 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 3,840 new cases reported, 199 less than the 4,039 reported yesterday, Friday, May 6.

Eight deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 536, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 80 new local cases reported today, all 80 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 3,760 new asymptomatic cases, 3,749 tested positive during central quarantine, while 11 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 11 cases outside of central quarantine, 7 less than the 18 reported yesterday.

The 11 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:



6 in Pudong New Area

2 in Fengxian District

1 in Hongkou District

1 in Minhang District

1 in Xuhui District

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Yangpu District

The Shanghai government has enacted a 'three areas division' policy, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



