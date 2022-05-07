Mass Testing to Continue in Chaoyang District and Elsewhere

As Beijing’s COVID-19 omicron outbreak continues, so too does mass testing for many of the capital’s residents.

Starting from today (May 7), those who live or work in Chaoyang district must be tested three times on May 7, 8 and 9. Those who work in Chaoyang should, in so far as possible, work from home.

Elsewhere, most neighborhoods in Shijingshan district will be tested three times between May 7 and May 11; the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area (BDA) will see testing once per day on May 7 and May 8; and Haidian district will undergo testing once per day on May 7, 8 and 9.

Neighborhoods which have reported confirmed cases from April 25 onwards in Chaoyang, Fengtai and Fangshan districts will undergo two rounds of testing.

At the 327th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control, it was announced that Beijing has reported a total of 688 locally transmitted confirmed cases in the latest outbreak. Between 3pm on May 6 and 3pm on May 7, a total of 78 new local cases were added in the capital.

Most cases in the latest outbreak have been reported in Chaoyang and Fangshan districts.

