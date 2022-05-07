Shanghai Reports 4,039 COVID-19 Cases, 18 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 253 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Saturday, May 7.

Of those, 175 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 78 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 3,961 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 4,039 new cases reported, 378 less than the 4,088 reported yesterday, Friday, May 6.

Thirteen deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 528, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 78 new local cases reported today, all 78 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 3,961 new asymptomatic cases, 3,943 tested positive during central quarantine, while 18 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 18 cases outside of central quarantine, 5 less than the 23 reported yesterday.

The 18 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:



7 in Pudong New Area

3 in Songjiang District

2 in Baoshan District

2 in Hongkou District

2 in Xuhui District

1 in Huangpu District

1 in Jinshan District

0 in Changning District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Yangpu District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

