Learn Chess Online & Sharpen Your Thinking Skills!

During these difficult times, learning and playing chess can be an effective stress reliever, as well as a channel to sharpen thinking skills in a safe and fun environment!

Chess is a unique combination of art, science and sport. Experts consider it a form of language, "spoken" by millions of people all over the world. The current pandemic situation in Shanghai may have put physical sports to a halt, but chess is up and running.

Chess challenges the brain to practice logic, acquire pattern recognition, make pictorial and analytical judgments, improve reading skills and test memory. Fashioning a healthy brain improves all areas of life.

Chess also builds confidence. When kids compete in tournaments, they learn to analyze their games and mistakes, which develops resilience and perseverance. They can learn how to win with humility and lose with dignity, becoming more empathetic and able to cope with loss.

Chess shows why failing is crucial to success. It also teaches kids discipline and responsibility as they learn that moves have consequences.

Patience is another value that chess teaches children. They learn to slow down and take their time as they find their own way to understand chess positions.

SCA Chess Academy's online chess activities are as effective as in-person programs. They use modern technology and tools such as clear audio and high-resolution webcams, giving the child the best experience to think, visualize and make the best moves in a safe and healthy environment.

SCA provides children with a platform to experience chess activities in the English language at a high level with the guidance of experienced International Chess Masters.

Their signature Small Group Activities program is divided into nine levels of chess advancement, and is tailored for kids without any prior chess experience, as well as for seasoned players. Classes run seven days a week at a range of convenient times.

SCA offer flexibility as well; kids enrolled in the online program may switch to in-person chess activities when regulations permit and it is safe and possible.

SCA Online Chess Tournaments

Along with chess activities, SCA specialize in organizing online chess tournaments to provide kids with ample opportunities to practice and improve their passion.

Major tournaments are organized during public holidays in China; the May Holiday Online Tournament has just successfully been brought to a close, while the Dragon Boat Chess Tournament is just around the corner, taking place on June 3.

Also in May, the final leg of the International Schools Online Chess League Spring Season 2021-22 will be held on 27 May. This year, for the first time students from the top school teams will be invited to participate in the Final Six - Grand Finalé on June 10.

[All images courtesy of SCA Chess Academy]