Shanghai Reports 4,088 COVID-19 Cases, 23 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, May 6, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 245 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Friday, May 6.

Of those, 181 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 64 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 4,024 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 4,088 new cases reported, 378 less than the 4,466 reported yesterday, Thursday, May 5.

Twelve deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 515, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 64 new local cases reported today, all 64 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 4,024 new asymptomatic cases, 4,001 tested positive during central quarantine, while 33 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 23 cases outside of central quarantine, 11 less than the 34 reported yesterday.

The 23 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 4 in Huangpu District

  • 4 in Pudong New Area

  • 4 in Songjiang District

  • 2 in Baoshan District

  • 2 in Changning District

  • 2 in Jing'an District

  • 2 in Yangpu District

  • 1 in Fengxian District

  • 1 in Hongkou District

  • 1 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-5-.png

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

