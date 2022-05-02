  1. home
Shanghai Reports 6,804 COVID-19 Cases, 58 Not in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, May 2, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 727 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases this morning, Monday, May 2.

Of those, 529 were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new, leaving a total of 198 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

A further 6,606 local asymptomatic cases were also reported.

That makes a total of 6,804 new cases reported, 385 less than the 7,189 reported yesterday, Sunday, May 1.

Thirty-two deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 454, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 198 new local cases reported today, all 198 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

Of the 6,606 new asymptomatic cases, 6,548 tested positive during central quarantine, while 58 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 58 cases outside of central quarantine (all asymptomatic), 58 more than the 0 reported yesterday.

The 58 asymptomatic cases outside of central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 21 in Hongkou District

  • 11 in Baoshan District

  • 10 in Pudong New Area

  • 8 in Huangpu District

  • 4 in Songjiang District

  • 3 in Xuhui District

  • 1 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-1-.png

There was much confusion over 0 COVID-19 cases being reported outside of central quarantine over the last couple of days, as well as the term 'Societal Zero COVID-19' – with cases still being reported in communities, and areas being reset to the beginning of the 'Locked Down' loop.

We tried to make sense of it yesterday – click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: Shanghai Reports 0 Societal Cases Again, Here's How It Works

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Family Lockdown Videos Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

