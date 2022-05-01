  1. home
Shanghai Reports 0 Societal Cases Again, Here's How It Works

By Ned Kelly, May 1, 2022

1 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 788 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (683 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 7,084 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, May 1.

That makes a total of 7,189 new cases reported, 2,007 less than the 9,196 reported yesterday, and 20,530 fewer than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Thirty-eight deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 422, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 105 new local cases reported today, all 105 tested positive while already in isolated control, while 0 tested positive outside of isolated control. 

Of the 7,084 new asymptomatic cases, all 7,084 tested positive while already in isolated control, while 0 tested positive outside of isolated control.

That makes a total of 0 cases reported outside of isolated control for the second day in a row, meaning Shanghai has once again achieved Societal Zero COVID-19.

There was plenty of confusion about that 0 figure – and the term 'Societal Zero COVID-19' – yesterday, with cases still being reported in communities, and areas being reset to the beginning of the 'Locked Down' loop.

So Here's How it Works

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government enacted a 'three areas division' system, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Those areas designated as 'Locked Down' and 'Managed & Controlled' are considered to be in isolated control. So cases reported in 'Locked Down' and 'Managed & Controlled' areas are recorded as in isolated control.

Areas designated as 'Precautionary,' meanwhile, are considered outside of isolated control, free as they are to roam. So cases reported in a 'Precautionary' area are recorded as outside of isolated control. And, if any cases are reported outside of isolated control, Societal Zero COVID-19 is not acheived.

So there you have it.

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

