You Need a COVID Test to Visit These Beijing Tourist Spots

As the May Day holiday approaches, a number of tourist sites in Beijing will require visitors to show proof of a negative nucleic acid or antigen test for COVID-19.

See a list of the rules below:

Universal Beijing Resort (including Universal Studios Beijing, Universal City Walk Beijing, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel)

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 24 hours

READ MORE: Visiting Universal Beijing Resort? You Need a COVID Test

National Stadium (Bird’s Nest) and National Swimming Center (Water Cube)

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 48 hours

All Scenic Spots in Pinggu District

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 48 hours

Shunyi Water Olympic Park

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 24 hours

Homestays Located in Beijing Villages (such as Cuandixia)

Required for anyone checking-in: proof of negative test result issued within 48 hours (applies April 30-May 4)

Hanshiqiao Wetland Park



Required: proof of negative test result issued within 24 hours

The following places will close temporarily over the May Day holiday:

Yonghegong Lama Temple (closed from April 27)

Big Air Shougang (closed from April 27)

Shijingshan Amusement Park (closed from April 27 until April 30)

Grand National Theater (closed from April 26 until April 30)

Badaling National Forest Park (NOT Badaling Great Wall) (closed from April 26)

Beijing Bell and Drum Towers (closed from April 30)

Qinglongxia Scenic Area (closed from April 23)

Note too that in Chaoyang Park, all camping and other activities which “involve gatherings” are currently not permitted.

A total of 34 new locally transmitted cases, including two asymptomatic cases, were recorded between 3pm on April 28 and 3pm on April 29, as announced at the 318th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office.

A total of 228 locally transmitted cases have been recorded in the capital since April 22.

Recently, on April 27, one confirmed case was recorded in Shijingshan district; the area has recorded a total of just 16 cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Cover image via Weibo/@人民网]

