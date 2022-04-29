  1. home
  2. Articles

You Need a COVID Test to Visit These Beijing Tourist Spots

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 29, 2022

1 0

As the May Day holiday approaches, a number of tourist sites in Beijing will require visitors to show proof of a negative nucleic acid or antigen test for COVID-19. 

See a list of the rules below:

Universal Beijing Resort (including Universal Studios Beijing, Universal City Walk Beijing, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel) 

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 24 hours

READ MORE: Visiting Universal Beijing Resort? You Need a COVID Test

National Stadium (Bird’s Nest) and National Swimming Center (Water Cube)

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 48 hours

All Scenic Spots in Pinggu District

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 48 hours

Shunyi Water Olympic Park

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 24 hours

Homestays Located in Beijing Villages (such as Cuandixia)

Required for anyone checking-in: proof of negative test result issued within 48 hours (applies April 30-May 4)

Hanshiqiao Wetland Park

Required: proof of negative test result issued within 24 hours

The following places will close temporarily over the May Day holiday: 

Yonghegong Lama Temple (closed from April 27)

Big Air Shougang (closed from April 27)

Shijingshan Amusement Park (closed from April 27 until April 30)

Grand National Theater (closed from April 26 until April 30)

Badaling National Forest Park (NOT Badaling Great Wall) (closed from April 26)

Beijing Bell and Drum Towers (closed from April 30)

Qinglongxia Scenic Area (closed from April 23)

Note too that in Chaoyang Park, all camping and other activities which “involve gatherings” are currently not permitted

A total of 34 new locally transmitted cases, including two asymptomatic cases, were recorded between 3pm on April 28 and 3pm on April 29, as announced at the 318th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office. 

A total of 228 locally transmitted cases have been recorded in the capital since April 22. 

Recently, on April 27, one confirmed case was recorded in Shijingshan district; the area has recorded a total of just 16 cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Cover image via Weibo/@人民网]

Covid-19 Beijing Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Beijing Daily COVID-19 Cases at Highest For Second Day Running

Beijing Daily COVID-19 Cases at Highest For Second Day Running

New daily cases in Beijing hit 56, as announced at the 318th press conference.

Beijing Reports Record High COVID-19 Cases in Current Outbreak

Beijing Reports Record High COVID-19 Cases in Current Outbreak

A total of 46 locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the capital on April 27.

New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

Keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 news from the capital.

Leaving Beijing for May Day? Take Note of These COVID Rules

If you plan on traveling outside of Beijing, make sure you're aware of the rules for returning to the capital.

New COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified in Suzhou

The BA.1.1 variant of omicron has not been identified anywhere else in the world.

Beijing COVID-19: Schools in Dongcheng Closed Amid Outbreak

A number of positive cases of COVID-19 have been discovered among school students in Dongcheng district, Beijing.

Does China’s Omicron Outbreak Represent a COVID Turning Point?

The latest outbreak might have a silver lining.

COVID-19 in Beijing: 4 Things to Know about Latest Outbreak

New COVID-19 cases have been added across the Chinese mainland and Beijing is no exception.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

China Stocks Plummet to 2 Year Low

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

You Need a COVID Test to Visit These Beijing Tourist Spots

You Need a COVID Test to Visit These Beijing Tourist Spots

My Story: A COVID-19 Case at Home for 2 Weeks Awaiting CDC News

My Story: A COVID-19 Case at Home for 2 Weeks Awaiting CDC News

WATCH: Hilarious Parody Lockdown Disney Songs Go Viral

WATCH: Hilarious Parody Lockdown Disney Songs Go Viral

These 10 Shanghai Districts Reported 0 COVID-19 Cases

These 10 Shanghai Districts Reported 0 COVID-19 Cases

Locked-down Shanghai Recreated in 'Animal Crossing' Metaverse

Locked-down Shanghai Recreated in 'Animal Crossing' Metaverse

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives