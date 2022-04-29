  1. home
That's Magazine – May 2022 Issue Out Now!

By That's, April 29, 2022

April was a difficult month; Shanghai continued to see record-high COVID cases, Guangzhou went into partial lockdown and Beijing might be heading down the same road, all of which impacted global stock prices (see p22-23).

Said lockdowns also had an effect on Shanghai’s pet owners, some of whom had to leave their furry friends behind when they were taken into centralized quarantine. On page 10, we interview several business owners and foreign and international volunteers who dedicated their time to saving Shanghai’s vulnerable critters.

Elsewhere in the mag, we look at China's metro system. China boasts not only the busiest, but also the longest metro system in the world. Did you know their engineering and design also sets them apart from other underground railway systems?

This issue’s cover story explores the weird and wonderful world of China’s metro systems, from the middle-of-nowhere station to one that runs right through an apartment block, Alistair Baker-Brian gives you the lowdown on whacky trains and stations.

Finally, Li Bowen gives us an in-depth look at China’s blooming perfume industry, where homegrown brands are giving international ones a run for their money in the Middle Kingdom. Bowen met influencers and industry insiders to examine China’s olfactory economy.

Best Regards,

Lars Hamer
Editor-in-Chief

