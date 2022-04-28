  1. home
Beijing Daily COVID-19 Cases at Highest For Second Day Running

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 28, 2022

New locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 hit another record high for the current outbreak in Beijing. 

Between 3pm on April 27 and 3pm on April 28, there was a total of 56 new local cases including three asymptomatic cases. The announcement was made at the 318th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office. 

Fourteen of the cases were in Chaoyang district which has been worst hit during the current outbreak. Meanwhile, 20 of the cases were in Fangshan district. 

Beijing has so far added 171 new locally transmitted cases during the latest outbreak. 

In addition to Tongzhou district, some schools in other districts in the city including Chaoyang, Haidian and Xicheng announced that offline classes would be temporarily suspended. 

It was also announced that mass testing would begin in Yanqing district for residents and employees.

Tomorrow (April 29) will see a third day of mass testing for those who live and work in Chaoyang district. Until April 30, Dongcheng, Xicheng, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping and Daxing districts, as well as the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area (BDA) will also continue to implement mass testing. 

Remember to get in touch with your employer or residential community if you’re unsure about where to get tested. Be sure to bring ID to the testing site. 

A number of Beijing tourist sites, including Universal Beijing Resort, will soon require visitors to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test as a condition of entry. We’ll bring you more details before the beginning of the May Day holiday. 

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京日报]

Beijing Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

