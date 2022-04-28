  1. home
  2. Articles

China Approves Clinical Trial Omicron Vaccine

By Lars James Hamer, April 28, 2022

0 0

A Chinese vaccination for the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been approved for clinical trials, according to CGTN.

The vaccine was developed by the China National Biotec Group (which has affiliations with Sinopharm) and was approved by the National Medical Products Administration on Tuesday, April 26. 

Preliminary tests, such as safety evaluations in animals and immunogenicity research showed that the vaccine is capable of producing antibodies that can fight off COVID variants, including omicron. 

China National Biotec Group have previously developed COVID-19 vaccines in the country and conducted research into its many variants, including Beta and Delta. 

The trial will be carried out on adults aged 18 and above who have been inoculated with two or three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

[Cover image via Flickr]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant vaccine

more news

Daily Beijing COVID Cases Reach Record High in Current Outbreak

Daily Beijing COVID Cases Reach Record High in Current Outbreak

A total of 46 locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the capital on April 27.

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

Two of the country's top COVID-19 experts have said China's "prolonged dynamic zeroing cannot be pursued in the long run."

Shanghai Reports 12,309 COVID-19 Cases and 48 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 12,309 COVID-19 Cases and 48 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

Keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 news from the capital.

Stricter COVID Measures in Part of Chaoyang District

The measures come as Chaoyang district's residents and employees must undergo nucleic acid testing.

Shanghai Reports 16,012 COVID-19 Cases and 52 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 18,609 COVID-19 Cases and 51 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

My Story: COVID-19 Case Transferred Due To Unlivable Conditions

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

My Story: Stranded in Shanghai Pudong Airport for 2 Weeks

My Story: Stranded in Shanghai Pudong Airport for 2 Weeks

China Approves Clinical Trial Omicron Vaccine

China Approves Clinical Trial Omicron Vaccine

Actor Kenneth Tsang Found Dead in Quarantine Hotel

Actor Kenneth Tsang Found Dead in Quarantine Hotel

Shanghai Reports Less Than 10,000 Cases For 1st Time in 3 Weeks

Shanghai Reports Less Than 10,000 Cases For 1st Time in 3 Weeks

Daily Beijing COVID Cases Reach Record High in Current Outbreak

Daily Beijing COVID Cases Reach Record High in Current Outbreak

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives