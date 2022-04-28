China Approves Clinical Trial Omicron Vaccine

A Chinese vaccination for the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been approved for clinical trials, according to CGTN.

The vaccine was developed by the China National Biotec Group (which has affiliations with Sinopharm) and was approved by the National Medical Products Administration on Tuesday, April 26.



Preliminary tests, such as safety evaluations in animals and immunogenicity research showed that the vaccine is capable of producing antibodies that can fight off COVID variants, including omicron.



China National Biotec Group have previously developed COVID-19 vaccines in the country and conducted research into its many variants, including Beta and Delta.



The trial will be carried out on adults aged 18 and above who have been inoculated with two or three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

[Cover image via Flickr]

