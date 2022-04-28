Shanghai Reports Less Than 10,000 Cases For 1st Time in 3 Weeks

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,292 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (858 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 9,330 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, April 28.

That makes a total of 9,764 new cases reported, 3,703 fewer than the 12,309 reported yesterday, and 15,410 fewer than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

It also marks the first time the total new cases reported in a day is less than 10,000 since April 4.

Forty-seven deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 285, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 434 new local cases reported today, 432 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 2 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 9,330 new asymptomatic cases, 9,140 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 190 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 192 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 21 more than the 171 reported yesterday, but 1,172 fewer than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 2 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

2 in Xuhui District

0 in Baoshan District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jing'an District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Yangpu District

The 190 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

97 in Pudong New Area

22 in Hongkou District

19 in Changning District

18 in Baoshan District

15 in Jing'an District

9 in Putuo District

6 in Xuhui District

2 in Minhang District

2 in Songjiang District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Yangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Qingpu District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'



The below link provides a breakdown of those three types of designated area.

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



