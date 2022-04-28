My Story: Stranded in Shanghai Pudong Airport for 2 Weeks

The last few weeks have seen Shanghai experience an unprecedented number of positive cases, leading to thousands of people in one of the biggest cities in the world being displaced and separated from their lives and family.

In this My Story interview series, we explore the first-hand and personal experiences of those among us that have been directly affected by they themselves or those around them testing positive for COVID-19.

This is an interview with a male, 27, who came to Shanghai from his university in Shandong Province to fly home to Nigeria to see his sick mother. However, he was denied boarding onto his forward flight because he didn’t have the transit visa required for his 7-hour layover in Hong Kong. He subsequently lived in the Pudong airport for two weeks, relying on food given to him by others he met in the departure area of the airport and sleeping in a small alcove on a chair he found. This is his story.



Where are you from, and why did you move to China?

I am from Nigeria and I live in Shandong Province, where I attend the Shandong Youth University of Political Sciences.

Where were you planning to take a flight to and what date was the flight scheduled?

I was planning to return to Nigeria to visit my mom who is sick. My flight was scheduled for April 6, with a 7-hour layover in Hong Kong.

Describe your experience of checking in at the airport on April 6.

I came from Shandong to Pudong Airport in Shanghai very early on April 6. However, when I went to check into my flight, I was refused a boarding pass because Hong Kong requires a transit visa that I was unaware of.

Because I planned to just stay in the airport in Hong Kong during this layover, I was unaware that I would need a separate visa. As a result of not having this specific document, I was forced to miss my flight.

What happened next?

My experience at the airport was horrible; I wouldn’t wish it on another fellow human being. In total, I was stuck in the departure section of the airport for a full two weeks – with no food available.

Since the city is in complete lockdown, all restaurants are closed in the airport too, so I relied on the few snacks I brought and generous gifts of food from people I met.

I mainly ate crackers or fruit that kind-hearted people offered me, but when that food ran out, sometimes I had nothing. I never knew when I would have more food, so I rationed.

Luckily, there was a drinking water machine still available.

I slept on an abandoned office chair in the departures area. I found a small alcove and based myself there for a bit more privacy.

I cleaned myself in the sink in the bathroom, feeling pity for myself for not knowing when I could next take a proper shower.

Furthermore, we were required to show PCR tests every two days, with a cost of more than RMB800 just to get to the hospital to take the test.

Living in the airport was awful – no one cares about your survival – it really took a toll on my mental health.

How did you spend your days?

I spent my days trying to find financial help to get out, sleeping or finding food. I met many others in the same situation, and usually we shared food based on what people brought as snacks in their bags.

Some days we went without food entirely.

Did you receive any assistance from the airport or authorities?

We asked the airline for help, for food – for anything – but we received nothing. I was devastated since I had spent all my money on the first flight, and now I had no way to raise funds for another.

One night, the airport police even approached me and told me I must find the means to leave the airport. But in my current situation, with the lack of funds and nowhere to go, I felt totally hopeless.

Next, I called my university to ask if I could go back to Shandong, but even after explaining the situation and how I was stranded, they told me I couldn’t re-enter the university because of the current lockdown situation in Shanghai. They offered no help to me being stuck in the airport, nor help going back to Shandong or Nigeria.

At times, I couldn’t help but cry; the entire situation was really traumatizing.

How did you end up getting out of the airport and going home?

After my school refused to help me, and my friends in China were unable to help given the current lockdown situation, I finally borrowed money through a lender from my home country.

The interest rate is extremely high, and I don’t know how or when I will be able to pay off the loan, but I knew I had to get out.

I flew through Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to get back to Nigeria a full two weeks after my original planned departure date.

What advice would you give to travelers planning to fly out of Pudong?

Prepare all your documents ahead of time and check everything with the airport authorities and airlines.

You never want to be stuck at an airport in a city that is totally locked down.

What do you think of the current situation in Shanghai?

The current situation is totally uncalled for. The government says they want to control the virus by shutting the city down, but – by doing so – it’s creating unsafe and unlivable situations for many citizens caught in the middle of these policies.

