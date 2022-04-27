Shanghai Reports 12,309 COVID-19 Cases and 48 Deaths

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,606 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (1,253 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 11,956 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, April 27.

That makes a total of 12,309 new cases reported, 3,703 fewer than the 16,012 reported yesterday, and 15,410 fewer than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Forty-eight deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 238, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 353 new local cases reported today, 340 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 14 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 11,956 new asymptomatic cases, 11,798 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 158 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 171 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 46 fewer then the 217 reported yesterday, and 1,193 fewer than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 13 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

6 in Pudong New Area

5 in Jing'an District

1 in Baoshan District

1 in Xuhui District

0 in Hongkou District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Minhang District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Yangpu District

The 158 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

103 in Pudong New Area

23 in Baoshan District

15 in Xuhui District

7 in Hongkou District

3 in Jing'an District

2 in Putuo District

2 in Songjiang District

1 in Changning District

1 in Jinshan District

1 in Minhang District

0 in Yangpu District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Qingpu District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]