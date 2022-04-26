  1. home
New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 26, 2022

Beijing has announced new rounds of testing for the city’s residents in response to the latest outbreak of COVID-19. 

A the 315th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, it was announced that from April 26 (date of publication) until April 30, there will be three rounds of testing in Dongcheng, Xicheng, Haidian, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Fangshan, Tongzhou, Shunyi, Changping, Daxing and the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Area (BDA). 

If you’re unsure about where to get tested, get in touch with your employer or residential community. That’s previously reported that anyone getting tested needed to bring their ID card (foreigners need their passport); best to be on the safe side and take it with you. 

The new rounds of testing are in addition to those announced for Chaoyang district which has seen most of Beijing’s cases in the current outbreak. 

Read more about that below.

READ MORE: Stricter COVID Measures for Part of Chaoyang District

During the 316th Press Conference on COVID-19 Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office, officials stated that there were two main chains of infection in the current outbreak. 

The first relates to cases in Chaoyang district which has seen a total of 55 out of the 92 cases in the current outbreak. Meanwhile, the second relates to a number of medical workers in Fengtai district. 

As of press time, Beijing has two high-risk areas in Chaoyang district’s Panjiayuan and Shilibadian. Meanwhile, there are 12 mid-risk areas in Chaoyang and Fangshan districts. 

China continues to pursue its ‘dynamic zero-COVID’ policy which, for now at least, seeks to eliminate the virus rather than ‘live with it.’

[Cover image via Weibo/@凤凰网]

