  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai Reports 16,012 COVID-19 Cases and 52 Deaths

By Ned Kelly, April 26, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,661 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (968 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 15,319 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, April 26.

That makes a total of 16,012 new cases reported, 2,597 fewer than the 18,609 reported yesterday, and 11,707 fewer than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Fifty-two deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 190, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 693 new local cases reported today, 675 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 18 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).

Of the 15,319 new asymptomatic cases, 15,120 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 199 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 217 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, on par with the 217 reported yesterday, and 1,147 fewer than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 18 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 11 in Baoshan District

  • 4 in Hongkou District

  • 1 in Huangpu District

  • 1 in Jing'an District

  • 1 in Minhang District

  • 0 in Changning District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Pudong New Area

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Xuhui District

  • 0 in Yangpu District

The 199 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 66 in Yangpu District

  • 49 in Pudong New Area

  • 24 in Baoshan District

  • 20 in Jiading District

  • 10 in Hongkou District

  • 10 in Xuhui District

  • 6 in Minhang District

  • 5 in Songjiang District

  • 4 in Putuo District

  • 3 in Changning District

  • 2 in Jing'an District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-53-.png

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Shanghai Reports 18,609 COVID-19 Cases and 51 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 18,609 COVID-19 Cases and 51 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Rise to 22,250, with 12 Deaths Reported

Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Rise to 22,250, with 12 Deaths Reported

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Brought to a Shanghai Warehouse

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

Shanghai Reports 17,468 COVID-19 Cases and 11 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 18,036 COVID-19 Cases and 8 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 18,368 COVID-19 Cases and 7 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Shanghai

Three elderly COVID-19 patients in Shanghai died of severe underlying diseases.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

My Story: COVID-19 Case Transferred Due To Unlivable Conditions

No Abnormalities Found in Tragic Flight MU5735

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

Explainer: How May 1 Became International Workers' Day

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

This Day in History: China Enacts New Marriage Law

New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

New Rounds of Testing and Other Beijing COVID News

Some of Beijing's Most Notorious Hutong Residents

Some of Beijing's Most Notorious Hutong Residents

China Stocks Plummet to 2 Year Low

China Stocks Plummet to 2 Year Low

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives