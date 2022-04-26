Shanghai Reports 16,012 COVID-19 Cases and 52 Deaths

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,661 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (968 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 15,319 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, April 26.

That makes a total of 16,012 new cases reported, 2,597 fewer than the 18,609 reported yesterday, and 11,707 fewer than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Fifty-two deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 190, with all reported to have had underlying diseases.

Of the 693 new local cases reported today, 675 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 18 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 15,319 new asymptomatic cases, 15,120 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 199 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 217 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, on par with the 217 reported yesterday, and 1,147 fewer than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 18 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

11 in Baoshan District

4 in Hongkou District

1 in Huangpu District

1 in Jing'an District

1 in Minhang District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jiading District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Pudong New Area

0 in Putuo District

0 in Qingpu District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Xuhui District

0 in Yangpu District

The 199 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

66 in Yangpu District

49 in Pudong New Area

24 in Baoshan District

20 in Jiading District

10 in Hongkou District

10 in Xuhui District

6 in Minhang District

5 in Songjiang District

4 in Putuo District

3 in Changning District

2 in Jing'an District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Qingpu District

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]