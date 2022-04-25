  1. home
  2. Articles

BREAKING: Stricter COVID Measures in Part of Chaoyang District

By Alistair Baker-Brian, April 25, 2022

0 0

Part of Beijing’s Chaoyang district is to be put under stricter COVID-19 measures to help contain the spread of the virus. 

As reported by Jiemian News, the measures were announced on April 25 in a press release by Chaoyang district government. The area under stricter measures is located east of the second ring road and west of Xidawang Lu; north of Huawei Nan Lu and Songyu Nan Lu, and south of Guangqu Lu. 

See the map below (restricted area indicated by the red box).

WechatIMG2421.jpeg

The area within the red box will face stricter COVID-19 measures. Screengrab via Baidu Maps with edits via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

Measures include the following: 

  1. Residents should not leave the restricted area. Residential communities are to enforce stricter measures related to the scanning of the Beijing Health Kit QR code, temperature checking etc. Residents should stay in their residential communities and only leave for essential purposes

  2. Those whose place of work is in the area should, where possible, work from home

  3. Businesses in the area such as restaurants and bars, spas, KTVs, mahjong halls, internet cafes, entertainment halls, gyms and movie theaters have been ordered to temporarily close 

  4. Essential shops and services will remain open as usual

  5. If no new positive cases are found from the compulsory nucleic acid testing on April 25 and 27, the aforementioned area's temporary measures will be lifted (other district- and city-wide measures will remain in place)

If you are outside of this area but still live or work in Chaoyang district, you must undergo a nucleic acid test on April 25 (date of publication), April 27 and April 29, as reported by Xinmin Evening News.

This is in accordance with the district’s mass testing policy.  

Temporary testing sites have been set up nearby residential communities and places of work. If you are unsure about where to get tested, speak to your employer or residential community. 

In most cases, residents and employees have been told to take their ID cards (foreigners should take their passport) to the testing sites; it’s better to bring it with you and be on the safe side. 

One testing site located in the Beijing CBD was divided into two lines with one designated specially for cold-chain food workers. 

WechatIMG2424.jpeg

Residents and employees in Beijing's CBD area line up for nucliec acid testing. Image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

The mass testing comes as Beijing reports a total of 70 cases in the latest outbreak, many of which have been detected in Chaoyang district, an area which includes the city’s CBD, as well as many foreign embassies. 

At the 312th Press Conference on the Prevention of COVID-19 by the Beijing Information Office on April 23, officials said they believed the virus had already been circulating undetected for around one week prior to the bulk of current cases in the latest outbreak.  

Beijing currently has one high-risk area located in Songyuli community, Panjiayuan, Chaoyang district – the aforementioned area under stricter COVID-19 measures. The dreaded star was briefly removed from the Travel Code (行程卡) on April 22... before reappearing a couple of days later. 

China is still pursuing its ‘dynamic zero-COVID’ strategy which seeks to eliminate the virus rather than ‘live with it.’ Be sure to keep up to date with the latest COVID-19 measures in the coming days, weeks and months.  

Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under the National Health Commission, told Xinhua: "The essence of the dynamic zero-COVID approach is early detection and quick response measures to stop the continuous spread of the virus in communities to protect people's health and lives to the greatest extent." 

[Cover image via Weibo/@人民公安报]

Covid-19 Beijing

more news

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

Two of the country's top COVID-19 experts have said China's "prolonged dynamic zeroing cannot be pursued in the long run."

Shanghai Reports 18,609 COVID-19 Cases and 51 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 18,609 COVID-19 Cases and 51 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest Dies After Riding Roller Coaster at Universal Beijing

The guest became unwell after riding the Decepticoaster.

Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Rise to 22,250, with 12 Deaths Reported

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaving Beijing for May Day? Take Note of These COVID Rules

If you plan on traveling outside of Beijing, make sure you're aware of the rules for returning to the capital.

My Story: COVID-19 Case Transferred Due To Unlivable Conditions

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Brought to a Shanghai Warehouse

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

SURVEY: 85% of Shanghai Expats Rethinking Their Future in China

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

My Story: COVID-19 Case Transferred Due To Unlivable Conditions

No Abnormalities Found in Tragic Flight MU5735

Beijing King's Joy Named World's Best Value Michelin Restaurant

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

China COVID Experts Outline 5 Strategies for Opening Up

BREAKING: Stricter COVID Measures in Part of Chaoyang District

BREAKING: Stricter COVID Measures in Part of Chaoyang District

Shanghai Reports 18,609 COVID-19 Cases and 51 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 18,609 COVID-19 Cases and 51 Deaths

WATCH: Shanghai Family's Hilarious 'Lockdown Restaurant' Video

WATCH: Shanghai Family's Hilarious 'Lockdown Restaurant' Video

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives