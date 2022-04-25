  1. home
Shanghai Reports 18,609 COVID-19 Cases and 51 Deaths

By Ned Kelly, April 25, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2,472 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (846 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 16,983 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, April 25.

That makes a total of 18,609 new cases reported, 1,908 less than the 20,517 reported yesterday, and 9,110 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Fifty-one deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 138.

Of the 1,626 new local cases reported today, 1,557 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 69 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).

Of the 16,983 new asymptomatic cases, 16,835 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 148 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 217 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 63 less than the 280 reported yesterday, and 1,147 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 69 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 21 in Pudong New Area

  • 17 in Minhang District

  • 7 in Xuhui District

  • 6 in Jing'an District

  • 4 in Hongkou District

  • 4 in Jiading District

  • 4 in Yangpu District

  • 2 in Baoshan District

  • 2 in Changning District

  • 2 in Huangpu District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Putuo District

  • 0 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

The 148 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 52 in Pudong New Area

  • 22 in Yangpu District

  • 16 in Minhang District

  • 15 in Baoshan District

  • 14 in Jing'an District

  • 9 in Xuhui District

  • 7 in Hongkou District

  • 3 in Jiading District

  • 3 in Putuo District

  • 3 in Qingpu District

  • 2 in Changning District

  • 1 in Huangpu District

  • 1 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

  • 0 in Chongming District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-52-.png

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Shanghai Lockdown Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

