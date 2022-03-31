  1. home
  2. Articles

The St. Regis Qingdao Appoints Mr. Lincoln Lim as Director of Food and Beverage

By That's Beijing, April 23, 2022

0 0

China (March 31, 2022) – The St. Regis Qingdao is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Lincoln Lim as Director of Food and Beverage. In his appointed role, Lim will be responsible for the day to day operations of the entire F&B and Culinary operations including the restaurants, bars and banqueting facilities.

Lim hails from Singapore and has almost 20 years of extensive hospitality experience in Singapore, Macau and Guangzhou. Lim has been recognized by the Marriott Luxury Brand for his outstanding performance and innovative ability. In his time in China, Lim has been an opening trainer for six Marriott Luxury hotels and played crucial roles in the success of those hotels he opened. Prior to his appointment, Lim was Executive Chef in charge of F&B at The Ritz-Carlton Guangzhou where he oversaw all aspects of the Food and Beverage Department. Under his management and guidance, his Chinese restaurant has bagged the prestigious One Michelin Star & Black Pearl Two Diamond awards while his Italian restaurant is a Michelin Plate-awarded restaurant.

“I am more than delighted to be joining the House of Astor in Qingdao. I am looking forward to collaborating closely with all the hosts here to create a bespoke F&B experience that continues to exceed guests' expectations,” said Lim. With his extensive experience and unique insights into food and beverage, Lincoln will enliven The St. Regis Qingdao with fresh energy, while Lincoln's sensitivity to the food and beverage market and high quality of food and service will lead The St. Regis Qingdao to new heights.

[Cover image via St. Regis Qingdao]

Qingdao Hotels

more news

Host Your Own Barbecue with RMB230 Discounted Rooms at this Inn

Host Your Own Barbecue with RMB230 Discounted Rooms at this Inn

Nestled in Hainan's mini-Guilin, this inn is a great place for a retreat or party.

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Tinges of Taoism at Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Inn South of Haikou

Ding’an Ju Shan Guan Bed and Breakfast offers a taste of Chinese culture.

FREE Hotel Afternoon Tea and 5 More Deals to Sip On

FREE Hotel Afternoon Tea and 5 More Deals to Sip On

Enjoy free afternoon tea and five other hotel deals.

Renaissance Suzhou Hotel Stay: Explore the City's Poetic Side

Treat yourself to the staycation you deserve at The Renaissance Suzhou Hotel

Chris Barclay on the Importance of Cultural Heritage Tourism

Chris Barclay, founder of Shaxi Old Theatre Inn, discusses cultural heritage tourism

2 Relaxing Trips to Southern Anhui Province You Can Book Right Now

It's time to get into the holiday spirit and plan your next big getaway!

Beijing's Animal Lovers Willing to Pay RMB900 for Luxurious Pet Hotels

Beijing's pet owners are nothing if not devoted.

Zestea Kombucha: Reviving A 2,000+ Year Old Chinese Beverage

Zestea brings kombucha to the forefront of beverage culture in China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Aleister Crowley Summons Demon in Shanghai

Head of College Anthony Coles Talks Student Life at Intl Schools

SURVEY: 85% of Shanghai Expats Rethinking Their Future in China

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Labelled 'Non-Compliant'

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WATCH: Shanghai Family's Hilarious 'Lockdown Restaurant' Video

WATCH: Shanghai Family's Hilarious 'Lockdown Restaurant' Video

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

Meet the Artist Behind the POPaganda Posters Going Viral

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

Guest Dies After Riding Roller Coaster at Universal Beijing

Guest Dies After Riding Roller Coaster at Universal Beijing

The St. Regis Qingdao Appoints Mr. Lincoln Lim as Director of Food and Beverage

The St. Regis Qingdao Appoints Mr. Lincoln Lim as Director of Food and Beverage

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives