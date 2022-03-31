The St. Regis Qingdao Appoints Mr. Lincoln Lim as Director of Food and Beverage

China (March 31, 2022) – The St. Regis Qingdao is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Lincoln Lim as Director of Food and Beverage. In his appointed role, Lim will be responsible for the day to day operations of the entire F&B and Culinary operations including the restaurants, bars and banqueting facilities.

Lim hails from Singapore and has almost 20 years of extensive hospitality experience in Singapore, Macau and Guangzhou. Lim has been recognized by the Marriott Luxury Brand for his outstanding performance and innovative ability. In his time in China, Lim has been an opening trainer for six Marriott Luxury hotels and played crucial roles in the success of those hotels he opened. Prior to his appointment, Lim was Executive Chef in charge of F&B at The Ritz-Carlton Guangzhou where he oversaw all aspects of the Food and Beverage Department. Under his management and guidance, his Chinese restaurant has bagged the prestigious One Michelin Star & Black Pearl Two Diamond awards while his Italian restaurant is a Michelin Plate-awarded restaurant.

“I am more than delighted to be joining the House of Astor in Qingdao. I am looking forward to collaborating closely with all the hosts here to create a bespoke F&B experience that continues to exceed guests' expectations,” said Lim. With his extensive experience and unique insights into food and beverage, Lincoln will enliven The St. Regis Qingdao with fresh energy, while Lincoln's sensitivity to the food and beverage market and high quality of food and service will lead The St. Regis Qingdao to new heights.

[Cover image via St. Regis Qingdao]

