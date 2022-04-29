  1. home
WATCH: Hilarious Parody Lockdown Disney Songs Go Viral

By Ned Kelly, April 29, 2022

Kindergarten teacher Katie Andrews decided to use the frustrations of the lockdown as an excuse to channel her inner Elsa. And to hilarious effect, with her parody Disney songs going viral. We caught up with the Orlando, Florida native to find out how she makes the magic.

How did you first conceive of the series?
I was passing the time singing on a karaoke app I use and, as I was singing a Disney song, I suddenly thought “This song could be a funny lockdown parody!” So I started writing some new words for it. 

Originally, I wasn’t even going to post it; I had just made it to entertain myself. But I decided to post it and make a few friends laugh. I couldn’t believe how much support I got and how many people enjoyed it.

So I decided to think of a few more.

How do come up with the ideas for the videos?
I love Disney and musical theater songs, so I just sing through my favorite ones and try to find the songs that I feel would go well with lockdown lyrics. 

Which is your favorite so far?
I love the Little Mermaid one because she is my favorite Disney princess, and I also just love singing that song.

How long does each video take to make?
When I’m feeling creative, honestly writing the song doesn’t take very long, less than an hour. And putting the video all together probably takes less than three hours.

I’m not a professional, so my video editing skills aren’t great.

Any more lockdown videos lined up?
I have one more that I have written for when we are finally free. Maybe I will be inspired to write more before then, but as of right now, I don’t have any more ready. They kind of just randomly happen. 

Follow Katie on WeChat to check out her full rib-tickling repertoire…

_20220424153601.jpg

[All images and video courtesy of Katie Andrews]

