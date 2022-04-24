Guest Dies After Riding Roller Coaster at Universal Beijing

A guest at Universal Beijing Resort has died after riding one of the park’s roller coasters.

According to a statement posted on Universal Beijing’s WeChat Official Account on April 22, the guest had ridden the Decepticoaster in the Transformers-themed land; the guest then required medical attention after becoming unwell. The incident is understood to have taken place sometime early in the week starting Monday, April 18, 2022.

The statement on Universal Beijing Resort's WeChat Official Account. Screengrab via WeChat



The statement notes that an automated external defibrillator (AED) was used in a resuscitation attempt.

The topic has been trending on Weibo with a total of around 150 million views, as of press time.

Little information is given about the individual who died; Universal Beijing Resort urged people to respect the privacy of those close to the deceased. It is not known if the person in question had any underlying health conditions.

The park also announced that the roller coaster would be temporarily closed to the public; an inspection is under way to ensure relevant safety standards are met.

The Decepticoaster, also known by its Chinese name 霸天虎过山, is a steel-launched roller coaster featuring loop-the-loops, corkscrews and other features. The ride is located in Transformers Metrobase, a Transformers-themed land, and has been a popular attraction ever since the park opened to the public in September of 2021.

To date, no safety issues have been reported with the roller coaster.

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京环球度假区]

