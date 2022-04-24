Shanghai Reports 20,517 COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,401 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (541 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 19,657 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, April 24.

That makes a total of 20,517 new cases reported, 1,733 less than the 22,250 reported yesterday, and 7,202 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Thirty-nine deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 87.

Of the 860 new local cases reported today, 816 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 44 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 19,657 new asymptomatic cases, 19,421 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 236 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 280 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 62 more than the 218 reported yesterday, but 1,084 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 44 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

7 in Baoshan District

7 in Xuhui District

6 in Minhang District

6 in Qingpu District

6 in Yangpu District

3 in Pudong New Area

2 in Hongkou District

2 in Jiading District

2 in Jing'an District

1 in Huangpu District

1 in Putuo District

1 in Songjiang District

0 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 236 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

59 in Pudong New Area

37 in Qingpu District

30 in Baoshan District

20 in Minhang District

18 in Yangpu District

17 in Changning District

15 in Hongkou District

14 in Xuhui District

8 in Fengxian District

8 in Jiading District

5 in Jing'an District

3 in Songjiang District

1 in Chongming District

1 in Jinshan District

0 in Huangpu District

0 in Putuo District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



