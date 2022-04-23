Shanghai COVID-19 Cases Rise to 22,250, with 12 Deaths Reported

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2,736 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (1,120 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 20,634 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, April 23.

That makes a total of 22,250 new cases reported, 4,782 more than the 17,468 reported yesterday, but 5,469 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Twelve deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 48.

Of the 1,616 new local cases reported today, 1,542 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 74 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 20,634 new asymptomatic cases, 20,490 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 144 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 218 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 32 less than the 250 reported yesterday, and 1,146 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 74 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

24 in Xuhui District

12 in Minhang District

8 in Huangpu District

8 in Jing'an District

6 in Baoshan District

4 in Putuo District

3 in Pudong New Area

3 in Yangpu District

2 in Songjiang District

1 in Hongkou District

1 in Jiading District

1 in Qingpu District

1 in Changning District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 144 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

28 in Pudong New Area

27 in Xuhui District

18 in Baoshan District

17 in Minhang District

13 in Qingpu District

11 in Yangpu District

9 in Jing'an District

5 in Hongkou District

5 in Jiading District

4 in Changning District

2 in Huangpu District

2 in Putuo District

2 in Songjiang District

1 in Jinshan District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Chongming District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



