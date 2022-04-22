Leaving Beijing for May Day? Take Note of These COVID Rules

May Day holiday, or Labor Day, is upon us. As many areas of China continue to battle outbreaks of COVID-19, strict travel rules remain for entering Beijing.

In case you didn’t already know, May Day holiday falls on May 1. On Sunday, April 24 and Saturday, May 7, you’ll work your “make-up” days. From Saturday, April 30 until Wednesday, May 4, you can enjoy your holiday time.

If you plan to travel outside of Beijing, you need to take note of the following rules for returning to the city:

You MUST have a green Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝)

You MUST have proof of a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours

You MUST register on the 京心相助 mini-program anytime between 12 hours before and 12 hours after arriving in Beijing; note that this mini-program accepts registration of foreign nationals using passports, but doesn’t have an English language version (we double-checked by calling 12345). If you can't read Chinese, get someone to help you enter your information, or find someone from your residential community for assistance



Find the 京心相助 mini-program via WeChat or Alipay. Screengrab via Alistair Baker-Brian/That's

You MUST take one additional nucleic acid test sometime between 24 and 72 hours after arriving in Beijing e.g. you arrive at 11am; your test must be taken sometime between 11am the following day and 11am three days after arrival date

Remember to always check the COVID-19 travel rules of your destination before you depart on a trip. The last thing you want is a cheeky surprise quarantine.

As of press time, Beijing has no mid- or high-risk areas which means there's no dreaded star on your Travel Code (行程卡). However, that could change at any time.

Officially, rules for entering Beijing still state that those with a 14-day travel history to areas which have recently added one or more cases of COVID-19 will be “restricted” in returning to Beijing – something you should take into consideration when deciding to the leave the city.

Happy holidays.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

