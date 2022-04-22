Shanghai Reports 17,468 COVID-19 Cases and 11 Deaths

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1,931 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (143 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 15,698 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, April 22.

That makes a total of 17,468 new cases reported, 550 less than the 18,036 reported yesterday, and 10,233 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Eleven deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 36.

Of the 1,788 new local cases reported today, 1,685 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 103 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 15,698 new asymptomatic cases, 15,551 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 147 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 250 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 191 less than the 441 reported yesterday, and 1,114 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 103 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

18 in Minhang District

17 in Huangpu District

17 in Pudong New Area

12 in Xuhui District

10 in Baoshan District

9 in Jing'an District

6 in Putuo District

4 in Hongkou District

3 in Jiading District

3 in Qingpu District

3 in Yangpu District

1 in Changning District

0 in Songjiang District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 147 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

38 in Xuhui District

27 in Minhang District

20 in Pudong New Area

14 in Qingpu District

9 in Jiading District

8 in Jing'an District

7 in Changning District

7 in Yangpu District

6 in Putuo District

4 in Huangpu District

3 in Baoshan District

2 in Hongkou District

2 in Songjiang District

0 in Jinshan District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Chongming District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



