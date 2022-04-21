  1. home
Suzhou Rolls Out Online Registration for Foreigners

By Lars James Hamer, April 21, 2022

Residents of Suzhou can now register their residence online via the city’s Public Security Bureau's official WeChat, China Daily reports. 

The changes to the entry-exit policy mean that foreigners in the city will no longer need to visit a police station to update their address or announce temporary changes to living arrangements. 

Foreign nationals living in China must register their residence with local authorities, including any changes. 

Chinese law states: “If a foreigner resides or stays in a dwelling place other than a hotel, they or the persons who accommodate them shall, within 24 hours after the foreigner’s arrival at that dwelling place, go through the registration formalities with the public security organs in the place of residence.”

To complete the online residence registration in Suzhou, follow the steps below. 

Scan the QR code below to follow the official WeChat account of the Suzhou Public Security Bureau.

1650433409109006438.jpeg

Tap the "微服务" (online services) button and then the "出入境服务" (entry-exit services) option shown on the bottom left of the menu bar.

1650433417881069793.jpeg

Select "境外人员临时住宿登记" (temporary residence registration for foreigners).

1650433426996005526.jpeg

Read the notice and select your identity.

1650433438847018286.jpeg

Fill in personal information as required. Enter the SMS authentication code and press confirm.

1650433471961085086.jpeg

To fill in the residential address, scan the QR code that is usually located above the main door. If a QR code is not available, visit the local police station for temporary residence registration.

1650433482348044664.jpeg

Upload your personal photo and photos of your passport and submit your application.

1650433493016060738.jpeg

Return to the application page and check the application result.

1650433505924033512.jpeg

Screenshots via China Daily


[Cover image via Pix4free]

