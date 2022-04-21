Shanghai Reports 18,036 COVID-19 Cases and 8 Deaths

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2,634 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (459 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 15,861 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, April 21.

That makes a total of 18,036 new cases reported, 332 less than the 18,368 reported yesterday, and 9,683 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Eight deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the current outbreak to 25.

Of the 2,175 new local cases reported today, 1,976 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 199 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).



Of the 15,861 new asymptomatic cases, 15,619 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation, while 242 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 441 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 51 more than the 390 reported yesterday, but 923 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 199 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

35 in Changning District

28 in Hongkou District

26 in Minhang District

26 in Pudong New Area

20 in Baoshan District

18 in Xuhui District

11 in Putuo District

10 in Huangpu District

10 in Jing'an District

5 in Jiading District

5 in Yangpu District

4 in Qingpu District

1 in Songjiang District

0 in Chongming District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Jinshan District

The 242 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

104 in Pudong New Area

36 in Huangpu District

22 in Xuhui District

21 in Putuo District

13 in Changning District

11 in Yangpu District

8 in Baoshan District

7 in Minhang District

6 in Songjiang District

4 in Hongkou District

3 in Jiading District

3 in Jing'an District

3 in Qingpu District

1 in Jinshan District

0 in Fengxian District

0 in Chongming District

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.



