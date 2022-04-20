  1. home
Shanghai Reports 18,368 COVID-19 Cases and 7 Deaths

By Ned Kelly, April 20, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2,494 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases (533 of which were converted from asymptomatic cases, so are not counted as new) and 16,407 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, April 20.

That makes a total of 18,368 new cases reported, 1,074 less than the 19,442 reported yesterday, and 9,351 less than the record high of 27,719, reported on Thursday, April 14.

Seven deaths were also reported in Shanghai, taking the death toll in the latest outbreak to 17.

Of the 1,961 new local cases reported today, 1,800 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 161 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups (which basically constitutes the whole city right now).

Of the 16,407 new asymptomatic cases, 16,178 tested positive while already quarantined in centralized isolation as close contacts of previous cases, while 229 tested positive while being screened as a part of risk groups.

That makes a total of 390 cases reported while not previously quarantined in centralized isolation, 160 less than the 550 reported yesterday, and 974 less than the record high of 1,364, reported on Sunday, April 3.

The 161 local cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 61 in Pudong New Area

  • 34 in Xuhui District

  • 15 in Huangpu District

  • 13 in Jing'an District

  • 12 in Hongkou District

  • 8 in Minhang District

  • 7 in Putuo District

  • 4 in Baoshan District

  • 4 in Changning District

  • 2 in Yangpu District

  • 1 in Qingpu District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Fengxian District

  • 0 in Jiading District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

  • 0 in Songjiang District

The 229 asymptomatic cases not previously quarantined in centralized isolation were in the following areas:

  • 85 in Pudong New Area

  • 61 in Xuhui District

  • 26 in Jing'an District

  • 23 in Huangpu District

  • 10 in Jiading District

  • 7 in Qingpu District

  • 5 in Putuo District

  • 4 in Hongkou District

  • 2 in Changning District

  • 2 in Fengxian District

  • 2 in Songjiang District

  • 1 in Minhang District

  • 1 in Yangpu District

  • 0 in Baoshan District

  • 0 in Chongming District

  • 0 in Jinshan District

Scan the QR to see today's addresses reported (in Chinese) by the Shanghai Health Commission, broken down by district:

frame-44-.png

As of Monday, April 11, the Shanghai government announced that it was ready to release its preliminary 'three areas division' lists, with areas designated as 'Locked Down,' 'Managed & Controlled' or 'Precautionary.'

Click the below link for a breakdown of those three types of designated area...

READ MORE: You'll Find Out Which of the 3 Lockdown Areas You are in Today

Want to figure out your projected compound lockdown release date? There's a site for that. Click the link below to find out more...

READ MORE: This Site Tells You Your Expected Lockdown Release Date

The source of the current COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai is the Huating Hotel & Towers in Xujiahui, one of the designated quarantine hotels for inbound travelers, and the strain is the highly-infectious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant, the government has concluded.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Shanghai Lockdown

