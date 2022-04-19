Shanghai School News Roundup: April 2022

SCIS MYP Personal Project Digital Fair

SCIS students are taking part in a Digital Fair to showcase their Middle Years Programme (MYP) Personal Projects. By utilizing their creativity and knowledge with online education, they created visuals, many of which link to other websites or videos for visitors to view. Nothing can stop SCIS’ bright and determined students!

Wellington College Shanghai NFT Scholars

Wellington College International Shanghai launched its first-ever pupil-led campaign for its Scholarship Programme. The pupils are conceiving and developing every aspect of the content, from engaging Wellington Scholar interviews to unique NFT-inspired imagery.

Offered annually, the Wellington Scholarship Programme highlights and rewards pupils who seek academic excellence beyond grades and certifications.

In addition to partial or full tuition coverage, Wellington Scholars enjoy one-on-one mentorship and the opportunity to develop their leadership skills.

Dulwich Puxi Students Win in Global Chinese Writing Competition

Two Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi students received awards in the prestigious ‘1st Global Chinese Writing Competition for Young Writers.’ The Dulwich students faced stiff competition, with more than 2,000 students from over 100 well-renowned international schools, bilingual schools and overseas public schools across the globe competing. Carel in Year 7 received 2nd Runner Up, and Jacinda in Year 10 won the Star Writer Award. Huge congratulations to the students for participating and receiving global recognition for their talented writing.

YCIS Students and Staff Volunteer During Lockdown

YCIS mobilized to put together study packs consisting of notebooks, pencils, pens and other materials to support at-home study. Care packages were delivered to nearly 1,000 YCYW staff members across Shanghai and all students from the five YCIS Shanghai campuses.

The boxes included masks, hand sanitizer and disinfection wipes to ensure their community stays protected; fresh produce and meat to relieve stress from ordering online; and a box of cookies with personalized notes to show appreciation to teachers and staff.

At the same time, during lockdown, YCIS Shanghai students volunteered in their communities, acting as translators for their foreign neighbors who do not speak Chinese, and distributing or sharing food supplies.

International and Chinese faculty at YCIS also volunteered however they could, including helping registering health codes in their compounds, distributing and delivering supplies in the community and acting as translators.

YCIS Shanghai's mission is to raise globally competent and compassionate leaders with a servant’s heart, who aspire to and act for a better world.

Recently, the selfless acts of charity – from faculty, parents and students – warrant celebration and reflection within the community. They will, without a doubt, come out of this current situation in ways that continue to consolidate and build on their strengths as a school here in Shanghai.

BISS Puxi Online Experience

At BISS, the balance between academic success and wellbeing remains at the forefront of their ethos. It is even more paramount to focus on both physical and mental health during these uncertain times.

In recent weeks in the Primary School, they focused on a whole school theme surrounding the importance of emotional literacy.

This assembly highlighted to students that it is natural to feel a variety of different emotions and that it is important to take ‘Time to Talk’ about how you are feeling, especially during particularly challenging times.

In the Secondary School, the content and themes of assemblies varied across year groups, to include feeling grateful, how to stay mentally and physically fit, celebrating success, how to work SMART during online learning and how to prepare for the upcoming IGCSE/IB examinations.

All of which will produce a feeling of readiness, wholeness and school community.

Class Teachers, Year Leaders, Form Tutors and Heads of Year have done a tremendous job offering students a variety of activities to promote a sense of balance and wellbeing during this period of online learning.

As well as encouraging students to pursue personal hobbies during the lockdown, there have been many wonderful challenges and activities set by different year groups across the school.

