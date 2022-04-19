10 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Shanghai

Three elderly COVID-19 patients in Shanghai died on Sunday, and a further seven deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total to 10, according to figures released by China's National Health Commission on Tuesday, April 19.

Of the three cases who died on Sunday – two females and a male between the ages of 89 and 91 – none had been vaccinated, reports Shine.

While the patients' conditions had worsened after being sent to hospitals, the direct causes of death were their underlying diseases, announced Wu Qianyu, senior official with the Shanghai Health Commission.

The 10 deaths in Shanghai takes the total death toll in the country due to COVID-19 to 4,648 since the initial outbreak in Wuhan back in 2020, according to the National Health Commission.

[Cover image via webmd.com]