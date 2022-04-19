  1. home
  2. Articles

10 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Shanghai

By Ned Kelly, April 19, 2022

0 0

Three elderly COVID-19 patients in Shanghai died on Sunday, and a further seven deaths were reported on Monday, taking the total to 10, according to figures released by China's National Health Commission on Tuesday, April 19.

Of the three cases who died on Sunday – two females and a male between the ages of 89 and 91 – none had been vaccinated, reports Shine.

While the patients' conditions had worsened after being sent to hospitals, the direct causes of death were their underlying diseases, announced Wu Qianyu, senior official with the Shanghai Health Commission.

The 10 deaths in Shanghai takes the total death toll in the country due to COVID-19 to 4,648 since the initial outbreak in Wuhan back in 2020, according to the National Health Commission.

For all the latest Shanghai COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via webmd.com]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Detention for Those Found Refusing or Faking a COVID-19 Test

Detention for Those Found Refusing or Faking a COVID-19 Test

Don't break China's Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Labelled 'Non-Compliant'

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Labelled 'Non-Compliant'

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

Shanghai Reports 19,442 COVID-19 Cases, 550 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 19,442 COVID-19 Cases, 550 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports Lowest COVID-19 Cases in 10 Days

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Sent to a Shanghai Makeshift Hospital

A personal account of testing positive in a 'zero-COVID' policy city.

Shanghai Reports 24,820 COVID-19 Cases, 722 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanghai Reports 23,513 COVID-19 Cases, 852 Not in Quarantine

The numbers come as Shanghai undergoes China's biggest citywide lockdown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Story: Tested Positive for COVID Yet Still at Home & Waiting

A personal account of testing positive in a zero COVID policy city

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Nixon-Mao Diplomacy Pandas Debut in US Zoo

China to Trial 10-Day Central Quarantine for Overseas Arrivals

My Story: Tested Positive for COVID Yet Still at Home & Waiting

Head of College Anthony Coles Talks Student Life at Intl Schools

My Story: A COVID-19 Case Sent to a Shanghai Makeshift Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

SURVEY: 85% of Shanghai Expats Rethinking Their Future in China

SURVEY: 85% of Shanghai Expats Rethinking Their Future in China

10 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Shanghai

10 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Shanghai

Detention for Those Found Refusing or Faking a COVID-19 Test

Detention for Those Found Refusing or Faking a COVID-19 Test

My Story: Giving Birth in the Middle of a Citywide Lockdown

My Story: Giving Birth in the Middle of a Citywide Lockdown

Shanghai Reports 19,442 COVID-19 Cases, 550 Not in Quarantine

Shanghai Reports 19,442 COVID-19 Cases, 550 Not in Quarantine

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives